Friday is your last chance to order free COVID-19 tests from the government

DeKALB – Those who haven’t yet received three rounds of free COVID-19 tests from the federal government have until Friday to do so, according to the federal testing website.

Every household in allotted 24 total tests, or three rounds of 8 tests under the Biden Administration’s program enacted last year.

According to the website for requesting the at-home tests, covid.gov/tests, the program for ordering COVID-19 at-home rapid tests will be suspended Friday, Sept. 2 because Congress has not provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile.

Each household in America is eligible to obtain a third round of rapid tests. Each round includes eight rapid COVID-19 tests, which are collected via a nasal swab that people can test themselves at home. Those tests are shipped without cost through the United State Postal Service.

The tests are not real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, or PCR’s, but a rapid antigen test meant for at-home use. According to covid.gov, the rapid tests can be taken anywhere and will give results within 30 minutes. The website says the tests work no matter the test taker’s vaccination status and regardless of whether the test taker is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms.

Rapid tests also have an expiration date, which is listed on the box.

When to test, what symptoms to look for

Rapid tests work best when used by someone already experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or administered five to seven days after exposure to the virus. If someone is experiencing symptoms and tests negative on a rapid test, health officials have said those people are strongly encouraged to retest themselves. They also can seek out a PCR molecular test – a nasal swab test which is sent to a lab and offered at most pharmacies in the area – for more accurate results. PCR tests can be scheduled by appointment at area pharmacies and clinics, including Walgreens, CVS and Physicians Immediate Care.

Unlike previous strains of COVID-19, the omicron variants might not present with a loss of taste or smell. Instead, many are reporting feeling cold or flu-like symptoms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In general, watch for fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

For a nonexhaustive list of testing sites, go to dph.illinois.gov/testing.