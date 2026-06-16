Indian Valley Theatre names 2026 Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship recipients

Hannah Barngrover at a production of IVT's "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe," is a recipient of the 2026 Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship through the Indian Valley Theatre. (Photo provided by Sharon Pagoria)

The Indian Valley Theatre recently named Hannah Barngrover, Addison King, Victoria Schultz and Ava Warner as the recipients of the 2026 IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship.

The $500 scholarships were presented during the senior awards nights at the recipients’ high schools.

The students participated in theater and fine arts-related activities. Recipients were selected for volunteerism, grades, leadership, determination, dedication and focus on goals.

(From left) Addison King and Victoria Schultz at Plano High School's Senior Awards Night are celebrated as 2026 recipients of the 2026 Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship through the Indian Valley Theatre. (Photo provided by Sharon Pagoria)

Barngrover is majoring in Pastoral Studies. King will study nursing. Schultz plans on majoring in theatre and drama. Warner intends to study accounting.

Mimi Bryan was a founding member of the Indian Valley Theatre. Bryan was active both on stage and behind the scenes at the theater. She was instrumental in giving actors a chance to perform and bringing community theater to the Fox Valley area.

(From left) Ava Warner, a recipient of the 2026 Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship through the Indian Valley Theatre, poses with Scholarship Chair Sharon Pagoria. (Photo provided by Sharon Pagoria)

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, visit indianvalleytheatre.com or email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or pressindianvalleytheatre@gmail.com.