Energy systems manufacturer proposes DeKalb development in Park 88

A developer wants city approval to build a 186,000-square-foot facility to house what the city described as “a large manufacturer of climate control and energy management systems,” according to an agenda for a public hearing Monday, June 15, 2026. City documents refer to the site as "Project Big Lakes." (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

A developer wants city approval to build a 186,000-square-foot facility in Park 88 in DeKalb to house what the city described as “a large manufacturer of climate control and energy management systems,” according to an agenda for a public hearing Monday.

The topic will be part of Monday’s DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, set for 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

The applicant, Park 88 Group LLC, seeks city permission to approve the final development plan for a 47-acre property at the northeast corner of Fairview and Macom drives.

The development also needs approval from the City Council. The Commission is expected to review the plan for compliance with city code.

The manufacturer wasn’t identified in city documents released ahead of Monday’s meeting, but plans show the site referred to as “Project Big Lakes.”

If approved, the facility also could include a 185,640-square-foot expansion to the building, plans show. The build is next to the Park 88 Target Distribution Center and 3M buildings, according to a site map.

A developer wants city approval to build a 186,000-square-foot facility to house what the city described as “a large manufacturer of climate control and energy management systems,” according to an agenda for a public hearing Monday, June 15, 2026. City documents refer to the site at Macom and Fairview drives as "Project Big Lakes." (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

The development would include truck and delivery access to the site from two areas along Macom Drive, and 140 parking spaces with five handicap accessible spots.

The Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District also reviewed the plan, according to city documents.

Before construction can begin, additional plans for building permits and a final engineering plan, including landscaping and lighting details, also require city review and approval.

The developer hopes to begin construction, starting with grading work, in July, with plans to be operational by mid-2027, documents show.

DeKalb city staff also recommends city approval.

Also at Monday’s commission meeting, a proposal to expand Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St., DeKalb, is expected to undergo review.

The special use permit request proposes a one-story addition to the space to accommodate a larger sanctuary, which would seat up to 350 people. The proposal also includes plans to add classrooms for religious instruction, gathering spaces and expanded bathrooms on both levels.