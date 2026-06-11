Kaneland’s Grace Brunscheen takes her game to the post during summer basketball workouts

Kaneland’s Grace Brunscheen looks to score around a defender Monday, June 8, 2026, during their game against Auburn in the DeKalb summer league. (Mark Busch)

After scoring 10.7 points per game as a sophomore last year, Grace Brunscheen has a couple of things she wants to work on this summer.

In addition to building her confidence and leadership skills, she wants to beef up her post presence despite her strong 3-point game. At 5 feet 10 inches and by far Kaneland’s tallest player and a free-throw-making machine, she can be an even more useful asset for the Knights.

“I think mentality and mental health is super-important no matter what,” Brunscheen said. “Because it’s my junior year, I’m making sure I can keep building toward my senior year and making sure things translate.”

The Knights went 19-13 last year, losing eight of their final 10 games, including a Class 3A regional semifinal contest to Geneva. Brunscheen was second in points and rebounds (4.7) to Amani Meeks, who’s back for her senior year.

Coach Brian Claesson said with only two seniors graduated from last year’s club, there’s a lot of continuity so far this summer.

“The girls understand what we’re supposed to be doing,” Claesson said. “It’s kind of a smooth transition into the summer and hopefully into the winter.”

Brunscheen was all-conference in the Interstate 8 alongside Meeks and was a Daily Chronicle All-Area second-team pick, with Meeks making the first team.

Brunscheen said the defense has been great this summer and hopes that will translate to the offensive end. She’s been impressed with the energy as well.

Claesson said Brunscheen needs to settle for 3-point shots less often and get to the basket through contact more.

“Driving, getting fouled, getting to the free-throw line, getting some easy buckets that way, that’s probably the biggest thing,” Claesson said. “Having the confidence to go down low and use her strength in the post.”

Brunscheen has been hitting the weight room hard this offseason, Claesson said. She competed in track and field this spring, including in the discus for the first time in addition to the conference champion 4x200 relay team with Meeks.

Being a strong free-throw shooter, she said, helps with the confidence in being able to attack the rim.

“It makes me more eager to go to the hoop and try and score,” Brunscheen said. “I can rely on, ‘Well, if I get there and can’t execute and get fouled, I can at least execute at the free-throw line.’ ”

Claesson said he’s also expecting a big leap from Meeks, who averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game last year.

The guard is just starting to scratch the surface of her abilities, he said.

“I keep telling her she doesn’t realize how good she can be,” Claesson said. “We had a game last week in our Geneva summer league where we weren’t playing the greatest in the second half and she completely took over the game. She can be the best player on the court almost every single game. And when we’re having those lulls, she has the confidence to make a play and go get us an easy bucket.”

For both Meeks and Brunscheen, Claesson said, finding their voices as leaders and not just leading by example - especially for the junior Brunscheen on a team that will have a lot of seniors - is going to be important for both of them.

“That’s probably her biggest challenge here,” Claesson said. “She’s a go-to player for us, and she has to have that confidence for us and understand that people are looking to her to make good plays and be a team leader.”