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Daily Chronicle

More than 400 DeKalb County residents without power amid storms Wednesday

ComEd reports 51 outages in the area as severe weather hits

Storm clouds settle over windmills in farm fields along Illinois Route 23 between Waterman and DeKalb on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Storm clouds settle over windmills in farm fields along Illinois Route 23 between Waterman and DeKalb on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Mark Busch)

By Kelsey Rettke

More than 400 DeKalb County residents were without power as of about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to ComEd.

That’s from a reported 51 outages as of 4:22 p.m.

Severe weather swept across northern Illinois Wednesday afternoon, bringing high winds and rain to the area.

ComEd reports more than 230,500 Illinoisans are without power as of shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a brief severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the southern portions of the county. That alert expired at 3:45 p.m.

Most of the region remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke is the editor of the Daily Chronicle and co-editor of the Kane County Chronicle, part of Shaw Local News Network.