More than 400 DeKalb County residents without power amid storms Wednesday

More than 400 DeKalb County residents were without power as of about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to ComEd.
That’s from a reported 51 outages as of 4:22 p.m.
Severe weather swept across northern Illinois Wednesday afternoon, bringing high winds and rain to the area.
ComEd reports more than 230,500 Illinoisans are without power as of shortly before 4:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a brief severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the southern portions of the county. That alert expired at 3:45 p.m.
Most of the region remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.