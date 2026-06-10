Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Chronicle

Crews respond to Kingston garage fire

No injuries reported, residents safely evacuated

emergency lights

emergency lights

By Kelsey Rettke

Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Kingston on Tuesday, though no one was injured, authorities said.

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies responded to the call at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday on Illinois Route 72, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The Kingston residents called 911 due to a large amount of smoke coming from the house.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an attached garage.

The home’s two occupants were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Investigators deemed the fire accidental and not suspicious in nature, according to the release.

Crews from Margeno, Genoa-Kingston and Sycamore fire departments assisted in the emergency response.

BreakingDeKalb CountyLocal NewsKingstonFireDeKalb County Sheriff's OfficeDeKalb County Front Headlines
Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke is the editor of the Daily Chronicle and co-editor of the Kane County Chronicle, part of Shaw Local News Network.