Crews respond to Kingston garage fire

Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Kingston on Tuesday, though no one was injured, authorities said.

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies responded to the call at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday on Illinois Route 72, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The Kingston residents called 911 due to a large amount of smoke coming from the house.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an attached garage.

The home’s two occupants were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Investigators deemed the fire accidental and not suspicious in nature, according to the release.

Crews from Margeno, Genoa-Kingston and Sycamore fire departments assisted in the emergency response.