3 DeKalb County area fire agencies get state grant for equipment purchases

Shaw Local file photo – Somonauk firefighters pull smoking debris from a house that was destroyed by fire Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, near Shabbona Grove Road in Shabbona. Somonauk Fire Protection District was among three agencies that got state funding for equipment purchases. (Mark Busch)

Multiple DeKalb County area fire service agencies recently were awarded state grants to help purchase firefighting and ambulance equipment.

The following local agencies received funding through the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Somonauk Community Fire Protection District: $26,000

Cortland Community Fire Protection District: $26,000

Malta Fire Protection District: $22,214

The state office distributed $6 million to 260 fire department and EMS providers across Illinois, according to a news release.

“It is essential that our first responders have the funding and equipment they need to serve their communities,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release. “I am proud to support our brave firefighters and EMS providers, and this state program helps deliver vital resources to emergency service departments across Illinois.”

This program is meant to address a problem that state officials said has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those challenged with affording equipment.

“The Small Equipment Grant Program is a vital resource that helps fire departments and EMS providers acquire essential tools and equipment they might otherwise be unable to afford,” State Fire Marshal Michele Pankow said in the release. “As we travel throughout Illinois, we consistently hear about the challenges departments face and the critical needs that exist in their communities. The OSFM remains committed to supporting our first responders by investing in programs like this that strengthen their capabilities, enhance public safety, and ensure they have the resources needed to serve and protect the people of Illinois.”

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply.

All applicants were required to participate in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) and National Emergency Response Information System (NERIS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.