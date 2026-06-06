DeKalb Township to host two events in response to recent utility rate hikes

DeKalb Township is inviting the public to attend a pair of free educational events in response to recent utility rate increases implemented by major electric utility companies across Illinois, effective June 1.

At a rate of about 10.4 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), ComEd’s residential electricity supply rate provides the lowest residential electricity supply rate in DeKalb County, according to information provided by the Citizens Utility Board.

Many consumers in DeKalb County have turned to alternative energy retail suppliers over the years, hoping to find savings, according to a news release. While these suppliers often offer low introductory rates, they do not hold up. The Citizens Utility Board reports that consumers in Illinois have paid in excess of $2 billion in electricity supply charges since 2015.

DeKalb Township encourages residents who previously made the switch to an alternative energy supplier to examine their current utility bills, according to a news release. Any households assessed more than 10.399 cents per kWh have an opportunity to reduce their energy costs if they decide to return to ComEd, and in most cases, that can be done without penalty.

According to the township, a review of current utility bills could potentially result in significant annual savings for residents.

The township, in partnership with the DeKalb Public Library, has two upcoming events to help residents better understand their energy costs and available savings opportunities, featuring representatives from the Citizens Utility Board, according to a news release.

On June 10, the township and the library will host a Home Energy Presentation. The presentation is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the library, 309 Oak St.

During the program, representatives from the Citizens Utility Board will discuss how to read and understand utility bills, how to identify excessive electricity supply charges, highlight free programs, incentives, and initiatives that may reduce energy costs, spotlight energy-efficiency opportunities for homeowners and renters, and identify solar energy options available to homeowners and renters.

On June 17, the township is hosting a utility bill clinic. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the township office, 2323 S. Fourth St.

During the program, representatives from the Citizens Utility Board will meet individually with residents to review utility bills, identify excessive charges or billing errors, explore potential saving opportunities, and provide guidance on returning to ComEd from an alternative supplier.

The township requires residents to schedule an appointment to participate in the utility bill clinic by calling 815-758-8282.

For information, contact DeKalb Township at 815-758-8282.