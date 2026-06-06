3D printing workshops are June 7 and 24 in DeKalb

Adults and teens can print various items at two workshops June 7 and 24 at the DeKalb Public Library

Adults and teenagers are welcome to learn about 3D printing and print various items at two workshops at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free workshops will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. June 7 and at 6:30 p.m. June 24 in the library’s 309 Creative room, 309 Oak St.

The first workshop will print modeling flowers in Blender. Attendees can learn about 3D printing and fiber arts at the second workshop. Due to limited space, the workshops are first-come, first-served. No registration is required.