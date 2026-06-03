Firefighter hurt in Sycamore garage fire

A firefighter was injured while responding to a detached-garage fire in Sycamore on Wednesday, according to the Sycamore Fire Department.

Officials did not elaborate on the firefighter’s injuries in a Fire Department news release, but wrote that no residents of the Washington Street home were injured during the blaze.

Sycamore firefighters responded at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a rapidly growing fire in a detached garage.

Crews found a visible fire and heavy smoke, according to the news release. No one was inside the garage by the time first responders arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes, but significant damage was sustained. Officials estimated that $110,000 in property inside the garage was damaged, and another $25,000 in damage was done to the garage itself.

Personnel stayed on the scene for about two hours, partly to investigate what caused the fire. The fire remains under investigation, but officials wrote that it “was likely accidental in nature.”

At one point Wednesday, the fire was designated as a General Alarm assignment, prompting responses from the Cortland, DeKalb, Elburn, Genoa-Kingston, Hampshire, Huntley and Maple Park fire departments and districts. The Sycamore Police Department also responded, as well as workers from ComEd and Nicor Gas.