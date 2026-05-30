Ellwood House’s ‘Life as a Teen in 2026′ exhibit runs through October

The Ellwood House Museum's “Life as a Teen in 2026″ exhibit (Photo provided by the Ellwood House Museum )

The Ellwood House Museum will host a “Life as a Teen in 2026″ exhibit to celebrate the United States 250th anniversary.

The exhibit was curated by Phoenix Academy at Kishwaukee Education Consortium students.

The exhibit explores students’ places in the present in the shape of a school locker. The “Life as a Teen in 2026″ exhibit examines themes including gun violence, peer pressure and discovering one’s identity in the social media age.

The exhibit began as a project for the academy students to engage in local and national history. The students met with Ellwood House Museum and DeKalb County History Center representatives to learn about research methods and museum practices during the 2025-2026 school year. The academy students also discussed objects that best represent their lives.

“We are so proud to host this exhibit and highlight the students’ hard work,” Ellwood House Museum assistant director and chief curator Audrey King said in a news release. “Their stories remind us that history isn’t just from hundreds of years ago, it’s also about documenting life today.”

The exhibit runs through October.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org, email king@ellwoodhouse.org or call 815-756-4609.