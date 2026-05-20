DeKalb softball season ends after Harlem comes back from 4 down

DeKalb's Nazeria Dean beats out an infield single as Harlem's Molli Hawkinson takes the throw Tuesday, May 19, 2026, during their Class 4A regional game at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb softball team built a four-run lead on Tuesday against Harlem, in part behind an Alaynna Johnson triple, a Sarah Foltz double and a key Johnson-to-Kennedy Latimer double play.

But once Harlem starting pitcher Rylie Adams got her changeup working and the DeKalb defense committed a pair of untimely errors, the Huskies stormed back for a 5-4 win in a Class 4A DeKalb Regional semifinal.

After the No. 4 Huskies (21-8) pushed across an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth, Naz Dean tried to get the No. 5 Barbs (14-16) the tying run on her own. She singled with one out, immediately stole second and advanced to third on a pop-up in foul territory just behind first base, but was left stranded.

“I was even talking to our coach on third base. I was like, ‘Steal. What do we have to lose?’ ” DeKalb coach Erica Swan said. “You’re just hoping Gab [Kenney] can get the ball in play anywhere and keep going. But Naz is always a player that’s going to do everything she can to help the team win.”

The Barbs were up 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth, and starter Jasmine Rodriguez got the first two outs of the inning. She induced No. 9 hitter Leah Badgley to hit a slow roller to Kenney at second, but she bobbled the ball and Badgley reached.

Adriah Sholl singled, then Joslyn Agustin singled and scored Badgley. Dean’s throw from center was cut off by Rodriguez, and she caught Sholl taking too big a turn around third and got her out going back to the bag to end the game.

“Gabby’s a great player. It’s just a tough spot. She makes that play every day,” Swan said. “You’re pressing a little bit, tied 4-4. You make that out, you come back in, you hit a little a bit. But unfortunately, it just didn’t end up that way today.”

Agustin and Ellie Schumann had RBI doubles in the fifth to tie the game at four. It was the only inning in which the Huskies scored without the aid of a DeKalb error.

In the bottom of the fourth, with the Barbs up 4-0, Adams started the inning off with a single. Schumann grounded to Johnson at short, but her throw to second to get Adams was offline and went into centerfield.

Adams ended up scoring an unearned run on a groundout by Molli Hawkinson. Schumann scored on a single by Addy Toltzman to make the score 4-2 after four.

“Gabby was there [at second], and if she made that play it would have been great to get the lead runner,” Swan said. “It was just a little wide. I can appreciate her aggressiveness there in wanting to get the lead runner. It just didn’t go in our favor.”

The Barbs got on the board quick in the top of the first, with Johnson launching a triple over Agustin’s head in left and scoring on a groundout by Cassidy Cavazos. Latimer walked, then scored on a double by Foltz.

The Barbs defense preserved the lead for Rodriguez in the bottom of the inning. After she hit Sholl and walked Agustin and each stole a base, Jeanne Howard caught a fly ball and threw a rocket to the plate. Sholl backtracked to third and was nearly thrown out by Cavazos. Schumman followed with a hard lineout to Johnson, who threw to Latimer and doubled Sholl off third to end the inning.

Foltz drove home Cavazos in the third to push the lead to 3-0, then Addison McKinnes singled and scored on an error in the fourth. The Barbs had runners at the corners and one out, but after Cavazos became Adams’ fourth strikeout victim, Johnson was called for leaving first base early for a de facto inning-ending double play.

After that, Adams didn’t surrender another run. She threw a complete game, struck out six, walked two, allowed nine hits and two earned runs.

“She started relying on her changeup a little more, which in turn started getting them off-balance,” Harlem coach Todd McKiski said. “When you can get that change across the plate and they’ll swing at it, you can come back with a fastball or a screwball or something that can move you off the plate a little bit. It changes the trajectory of your swing.”

Dean finished the game with three hits, and Foltz scored twice. Rodriguez struck out five and walked two. She allowed three earned runs and six hits.

The Huskies advance to face No. 1 seed Huntley at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The Barbs, a regional champion last season, are done for the year. They lost four key seniors from last year’s squad and only had three seniors this year. One, Sydney Myles, was hurt most of the year.

This year’s team only has one junior, Kenney.

“You have the majority of your core coming back, so you feel pretty good about your chances,” Swan said. “No doubt, there’s a lot of work to do. It’s hard to compete in the DVC. You have to be at the top of your game. But these kids can absolutely do it.

“I’m proud of them for putting the work in. I think this game will make them real hungry to come back stronger next year ready to roll.”