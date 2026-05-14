From the Classroom to the Community: Readers Nominate DeKalb County’s Everyday Heroes of 2026

A softball coach who shapes leaders. A principal who makes sure no kid goes cold. A mom who’s also an EMT, a board member and a grad student. Meet more of DeKalb County’s 2026 Everyday Heroes — nominated by the neighbors who see them shine.

Linda Srygler

Nominated by: Connor Stoker

Linda loves DeKalb. She lives in the Cook mansion (401 College Ave) and spent her time and effort having her house placed on the national registry of historic homes. She cares about protecting DeKalb’s historic monuments and guarding our past. She also spreads that love of DeKalb to the future with her membership on the Citizens’ Environmental Commission, advising the city on environmental concerns and programs. She works at NIU in laboratory safety and is an exceptional addition to the Huskie family, keeping faculty and students safe while promoting research. We are so lucky to have Linda as a member of our community!

Sandra Morales

Nominated by: Elizabeth Ganion

Sandy is my everyday hero because she goes above and beyond. Not only is she a mom of three kids but she also works at Safe Passage, is a part time EMT, on the board for the DeKalb County Health Department, and pursuing her master’s degree all at the same time! She is always full of grace and helps this community.

Jill Carpenter

Nominated by: Lacey Lantz

You know you’re doing an incredible job as a coach when your student-athletes reach out, through texts and emails, seeking guidance on life decisions, trusting not only in your advice but in the care and thoughtfulness behind it.

In the four years my daughter has played for Jill, she has grown not only as a softball player, but as a leader and a member of her community in ways that would not have been possible without the guidance of Coach Carpenter. She consistently teaches her athletes to be difference-makers, emphasizing that how they treat others and the impact they leave on their community will far outlast any statistic on the field.

For her, the game is about more than softball, it’s about camaraderie, support, and navigating the unique pressures that come with being a student-athlete. She sets high expectations that challenge her players, and in meeting those expectations, they grow into stronger, more confident individuals. She leads with empathy while instilling the importance of respect and representation — qualities that younger athletes can look up to and emulate.

Coach Carpenter is also preparing her athletes to be future leaders in the workplace, instilling a work ethic that is unmatched. She doesn’t demand perfection, she asks for 100% effort, recognizing that each athlete comes to her with different skills and experiences, and supporting them in reaching their full potential.

She also places a strong emphasis on academics, making it clear that success in the classroom is more important than performance on the field. She takes seriously the role of “student-athlete,” never allowing it to be confused with “athlete-student,” and consistently reinforces the importance of prioritizing education.

In life, you’re not always fortunate enough to walk alongside someone who can truly change your trajectory for the better. Our family is incredibly grateful to have Jill Carpenter as part of our village and deeply appreciates the positive impact she has on student-athletes, shaping them into outstanding members of our community.

Melanie Bickley

Nominated by: Stevie Stoker

Principal Bickley goes above and beyond to make sure Jefferson Elementary is a safe space for the children. She cares about all of the students and the families. She plans wonderful events like Multicultural Night and Literacy Night. She collects boots and snow pants so no child at Jefferson goes without. Plus she makes the school a fun place for the kids with special guests saying hello on Fridays and great theme days. We’ve always felt welcome at Jefferson and it’s because of Principal Bickley.