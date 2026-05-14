DeKalb content creator showcases local beauty through his camera work

Anthony Tortoriello of DeKalb flies his drone April 6, 2026, at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Anthony Tortoriello, a self-described kind, free-spirited creative, knows a thing or two about what catches the eye.

Whether he’s operating a camera or a drone, he’s got one goal in mind.

“It really is just capturing beauty,” Tortoriello said.

As a DeKalb resident, Tortoriello, 53, often takes to social media to share highlights of his work and other content creations.

He’s provided clients with professional drone photography and video production services for about 25 years. His line of work has allowed him to travel and see the world, taking him to places such as Hawaii and Costa Rica.

But another focus of his? Capturing what makes DeKalb, DeKalb.

He frequently uses his skills to showcase the local community and then shares it online.

In a pair of publicly shared Facebook posts in the “What’s Happening in DeKalb, IL?” community group in December 2025, for example, Tortoriello captured snow falling onto the streets of downtown DeKalb.

In sharing his work publicly, he said he hopes people look at the positive.

“That is why I got into photography in the first place, to see the beauty that a lot of people may overlook and not see,” Tortoriello said.

Tortoriello said he thinks there’s enough negativity on TV and hopes to give viewers of his work a glimpse into his take on life.

Notably, some of his content creations have garnered shares from Tom Skilling, a beloved meteorologist formerly for WGN-TV.

“We geek out on nature, knowing when things are going to be a certain way, so I have shared stuff with him in the past,” he said.

Anthony Tortoriello of DeKalb lands his drone in his hand April 6, 2026, at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Tortoriello added that his end goal is simple.

“Hopefully it’s a unique perspective where I use my drone,” Tortoriello said. “Because a lot of people don’t fly in ... extreme conditions, but I do, I guess, because I feel comfortable and confident. I think even with my Hawaii experience, we flew in hurricanes. So, it gave me a lot of confidence. [I’m] more trusting [of] my drones.”

Tortoriello said he’s fond of the opportunities he’s had to get up close to ocean life, swimming with dolphins, turtles, seals and big waves.

Camera technologies have come a long way since he first started out.

“I had an Apple campaign for the iPhone that I used to shoot with my iPhone underwater,” Tortoriello said. “... It was funny because everyone would make fun of you because this was like iPhone 6 when people really weren’t touting and talking about the cameras much. Now, it’s the HERO or the iPhone for the most part.”

Tortoriello said he’s embraced the “refresh” that newer technologies have unlocked for him.

“I appreciate the different perspectives that the drone gives you,” Tortoriello said. “It opens up a whole other window of perspectives that you can’t get on the ground.”

His favorite social media platforms to showcase content are Facebook and YouTube.

Tortoriello said some things lend themselves easily to promoting his business.

His roommate, Brian Awe, said he’s seen Tortoriello at work in his element before.

He said it’s clear that Tortoriello is passionate about his work.

“That’s his thing,” Awe said. “He loves beauty, and he can capture it really well in his photography.”

When he’s not tending to his duties as a for-hire videographer, photographer and drone operator, Tortoriello can often be found caring for his adoptive mother, Inessa, who was diagnosed with dementia.

DeKalb resident Anthony Tortoriello (right) and his mother, Inessa, pose for a picture in this undated photo. (Photo Provided By Anthony Tortoriello )

Tortoriello is part of a growing segment of the population at 63 million taking up caregiving responsibilities, according to the latest report from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving. This figure makes for an almost 50% increase since 2015.

Tortoriello was adopted by his parents in 1972.

He said Inessa is the only mother that he’s known.

Tortoriello had been living in Hawaii until about three years ago, when he decided to move back to Illinois.

He said he wanted to be closer to his mother.

“She’s the reason I came back,” Tortoriello said. “... She’s always been a really great mom in regards to being there for me when I was a kid.”

Tortoriello’s mother lives in a memory care facility in South Elgin.

“It became a lot for me, but I don’t really have a lot of family here to help out either,” Tortoriello said. “Basically, it’s all on me.”

Awe said he knows how much Tortoriello wants what’s best for his mother.

“You can tell he really cares about his mother,” Awe said. “He works really hard to advocate for her and to make sure that she’s doing well.”