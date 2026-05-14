Cortland Elementary School librarian shares love of books, learning with students

Cortland Elementary School librarian/media assistant Leslie Leahy talks on March 31, 2026, about why she loves her job. (Mark Busch)

Nestled in the middle of Cortland Elementary School is a library.

It’s a space filled with its share of nooks and corners where many young learners often drop in to embrace their love for reading. For some young readers, it may be their first foray into a library. And to others, it’s all part of tradition.

As the librarian at Cortland Elementary School, Leslie Leahy said she’s put a lot of effort into ensuring the library can be a welcoming environment for all.

“I wanted this to be the center of the school,” Leahy said. “I would want everyone to feel welcome and warm. I love being in the library.”

On a recent Tuesday, a class of fourth grade students dropped in to visit with Leahy.

Leahy said she loves sharing her love for reading and learning with students.

“[I] love books, of course,” Leahy said. “I love students even more.”

Cortland Elementary School librarian/media assistant Leslie Leahy reads a book to fourth graders Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in the library at the school. (Mark Busch)

Leahy said she puts a lot of careful thought into selecting books for the library’s collection.

“I try to get newer books because I have a good budget to get books,” Leahy said.

District staff said the library currently has 14,513 books in its collection. Some of the students’ favorite reads these days include “Dog Man,” “The Baby-Sitters Club” and “Big Nate.”

Leahy said she prides herself on providing a space in the library where students feel they can connect.

“I don’t believe in a quiet library unless I’m reading,” Leahy said.

Cortland Elementary School principal Jennifer Hilliard said it’s clear that students and their families enjoy working with Leahy.

Cortland Elementary School librarian/media assistant Leslie Leahy reads a book to fourth graders on March 31, 2026, in the school library. (Mark Busch)

“Students enjoy going to the library for the interesting read-alouds and the ability to pick out books that interest them,” Hilliard wrote in an email. “Parents appreciate that students have great books to bring home and read with their families. Leslie helps students find books that interest them and that they can read at home with their families.”

When asked whether she prefers reading books, graphic novels or e-Books, Leahy said it’s all the same.

“I think all books are books personally,” she said. “I know there are some librarians who don’t think that.”

Leahy touted her ability to turn non-readers into readers.

“Not every kid wants a book, so we’ve got to find what they want,” she said.

Leahy said she is all about practicing what she preaches to students.

She said she has long had a love for reading and learning.

Hilliard said she likes how intentional Leahy is.

Cortland Elementary School librarian/media assistant Leslie Leahy gets ready to read a book to fourth graders Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in the library at the school. (Mark Busch)

“I deeply appreciate staff members, like Leslie, who intentionally build positive, meaningful relationships with students,“ Hilliard wrote. ”These educators create classrooms/spaces where students feel seen, heard, and valued as individuals. They take the time to learn about their students’ interests, backgrounds, and experiences, and they use that knowledge to foster trust and connection.”

When asked to choose between libraries and bookstores, Leahy said it’s simple.

“I’ve been to many bookstores,” Leahy said, “but I still prefer a library.”