2 DeKalb teachers recognized with Award of Meritorious Service from the state

Veronica Garcia-Martinez (left) and Cherish Olayiwola smile in this undated photo. (Photo Provided By Veronica Garcia-Martinez)

Cherish Olayiwola and Veronica Garcia-Martinez, two of DeKalb School District 428’s own, were recently recognized by the state of Illinois for their service to students and their families.

Both Olayiwola and Garcia-Martinez were bestowed with the Award of Meritorious Service for their work in DeKalb schools.

It is an honor granted to educators who “go above and beyond in service” to their students, according to the Illinois State Board of Education. Their efforts to exude leadership have a track record of uplifting the culture of learning in their buildings, thereby making them exemplars in the profession and integral members of their schools and districts.

Olayiwola said it meant a lot to her to receive state recognition.

Olayiwola is a special education resource teacher at Mitchell Elementary School.

“It means the world to me,” Olayiwola said. “It means that I am being seen and that the students I represent are being seen. This is 100% for them. And it feels good to receive my flowers. Not a lot of time, teachers in this industry, especially Black and Brown teachers, get the recognition that we deserve in everyday life.”

But a career in teaching wasn’t Olayiwola’s first choice.

Olayiwola has long had an interest in forensic science. But it wasn’t until 2018 when she started teaching that she began to piece everything together.

Growing up, Olayiwola remembers the struggle her family faced in the late 90s, trying to make sense of how her brother was born with autism.

It was a bit of a mystery for Olayiwola and her family.

“There was not a lot of information about autism, especially in the Black community,” Olayiwola said. “A lot of us don’t really recognize different disabilities.”

Olayiwola said her experience better prepared her for teaching students in special education.

“I fell in love with special education,” Olayiwola said. “It became a part of what I wanted to do moving forward.”

Olayiwola said she strives to empower students to take charge of their education.

Olayiwola often turns to interactive lessons, which she said can result in students taking the lead.

“I’m very non-traditional,” she said. “I have students teach me.”

When asked why she may have been recognized by the state with the honor, Olayiwola said it’s simple.

“I know, for me, I aspire to be the support and inspiration for my students, whether they are on my caseload or not, that I once needed myself,” she said.

Olayiwola said it’s important to her that students can relate to her.

With teaching at Mitchell Elementary School, it’s all the more important, she said.

“A majority of the students come from ... ‘The Village,’” she said. “A lot of them come from low-income housing in this area. I say, ‘I came from something called The Village, as well, back in Chicago. I came from low-income housing. ... It’s an honor to me to be able to show you what the result of someone who’s just like you.’”

Garcia-Martinez said she’s excited knowing that she’s been recognized by the state.

She is a fifth grade bilingual teacher with an emphasis on Spanish language arts and science in the Two-Way Dual Language program at Littlejohn Elementary School.

“Every day as a teacher, you work in the community and you never really do it for any accolades or recognition,” Garcia-Martinez said.

Garcia-Martinez has been in the teaching profession for six years and has worked in the nonprofit sector for 17 years. Teaching wasn’t always part of her plan.

“Teaching kind of fell in my lap,” Garcia-Martinez said. “It was never something I envisioned for my future, but I absolutely love it.”

Garcia-Martinez said it’s clear that students gravitate to her teaching style.

“I have a very different approach to teaching, so I think that’s why I connect so well with students from all different levels,” Garcia-Martinez said.

It’s all about creating a sense of community in the classroom, Garcia-Martinez said.

“My classroom has its own culture,” she said. “The students have to create the dynamics of their learning. I make them in charge of their learning. Yes, I’m the teacher. I’m the one who has to make sure they’re learning, and I bring the lesson plans, but it’s all based on their desire.”

Garcia-Martinez said she believes bilingualism in education is important.

“Our bilingual learners are the future,” Garcia-Martinez said. “I make the students, the schools, the community understand how important and valuable bilingual learners are.”