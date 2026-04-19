Sycamore church’s annual thrift and plant sale returns May 8 and 9

The Federated Church of Sycamore will hold its annual thrift and plant sale for residents to support its backpack ministry May 8 and 9 (Photo provided)

The Federated Church of Sycamore will hold its annual thrift and plant sale for residents to support its backpack ministry.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9 at the church, 612 W. State St.

Items for sale include various gently used toys, accessories, clothing, seasonal and holiday decorations, jewelry, housewares, linen and small appliances. Indoor and outdoor plants also will be available to buy.

The church’s backpack ministry provides new backpacks filled with essential school to children served by Safe Passage, Hope Haven and the Department of Children and Family Services foster care program.