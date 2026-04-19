Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Chronicle

Sycamore church’s annual thrift and plant sale returns May 8 and 9

The Federated Church, 612 W. State St. in Sycamore, will hold its semi-annual thrift sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The Federated Church of Sycamore will hold its annual thrift and plant sale for residents to support its backpack ministry May 8 and 9 (Photo provided)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Federated Church of Sycamore will hold its annual thrift and plant sale for residents to support its backpack ministry.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9 at the church, 612 W. State St.

Items for sale include various gently used toys, accessories, clothing, seasonal and holiday decorations, jewelry, housewares, linen and small appliances. Indoor and outdoor plants also will be available to buy.

The church’s backpack ministry provides new backpacks filled with essential school to children served by Safe Passage, Hope Haven and the Department of Children and Family Services foster care program.

LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalb County Front HeadlinesSycamore
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois