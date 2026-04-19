DeKalb, Sycamore bookstores partner for Independent Bookstore Day April 25

The Golden Hour Bookstore will partner with Hidden Chapter Bookshop and Robin’s Nest Bookshoppe to hold an Independent Bookstore Day Crosstown Bookshop Hop for the community this month.

The free event will begin at 10 a.m. April 25 at Robin’s Nest Bookshoppe, 218 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb; Golden Hour Bookstore, 265 W. Peace Road, Suite 108, Sycamore; and Hidden Chapter Bookshop, 207 W. State St., Suite A, Sycamore.

Attendees will be able to shop and win prizes. A grand prize featuring items from the stores also will be available. Participants can pick up a stamp card to track independent bookstore support at the stores.

Activities at the bookstores include:

Golden Hour Bookstore: Official ABA Indie Bookstore Day merchandise, hourly giveaways, 20 to 40% off store sales and early-bird sales from 10 to 11 a.m.

Robin’s Nest Bookshoppe: Coloring table, Blackwing Indie Bookstore Day pencils, Libro.fm hidden golden ticket, official ABA Indie Bookstore Day merchandise, freebies and 10% off for a year with purchase contest.

Hidden Chapter Bookshop: Dirty Soda vendor, book gift with purchases, search and find prize and local authors.

For information, visit the book stores Facebook or Instagram pages.