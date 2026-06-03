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Ogle County News

Stillman Bank hosting community food drive June 8-18

Commodity Supplemental Foods Program provides meal boxes to senior citizens once a month. The boxes include bottled juice, canned fruits and vegetables, hot and cold cereals, cheese, peanut butter, beans, pastas, shelf stable milk and powdered milk.

Stillman Bank is hosting a community-wide food drive from Monday, June 8, through Thursday, June 18, to help support local families in need. (Christopher Braunschweig)

By Shaw Local News Network

Stillman Bank is hosting a community-wide food drive from Monday, June 8, through Thursday, June 18, to help support local families in need.

All canned and non-perishable food items collected will be donated to several food pantries throughout local communities, including People Helping People in Byron, Lifeline Food & Self-Help Project in Oregon, Rochelle Christian Food Pantry in Rochelle, Rock River Valley Pantry in Rockford, Old Stone Church Pantry in Roscoe, and the Bread of Life Pantry in Stillman Valley.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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