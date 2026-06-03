Stillman Bank hosting community food drive June 8-18

Stillman Bank is hosting a community-wide food drive from Monday, June 8, through Thursday, June 18, to help support local families in need. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Stillman Bank is hosting a community-wide food drive from Monday, June 8, through Thursday, June 18, to help support local families in need.

All canned and non-perishable food items collected will be donated to several food pantries throughout local communities, including People Helping People in Byron, Lifeline Food & Self-Help Project in Oregon, Rochelle Christian Food Pantry in Rochelle, Rock River Valley Pantry in Rockford, Old Stone Church Pantry in Roscoe, and the Bread of Life Pantry in Stillman Valley.