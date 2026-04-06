DeKalb Chamber Local Showcase returns April 23

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Local Showcase spring exposition for community members to connect with local businesses and organizations (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Local Showcase spring exposition for community members to connect with local businesses and organizations.

The showcase will run from 3:30 to 7 p.m. April 23 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The showcase includes more than 80 vendors featuring employment opportunities, prizes, interactive displays, games and giveaways. Vendor and sponsorship registration is available. Chamber members will receive discounted booths. Early-bird registration rates also will be available through March 20. The registration deadline is April 16. To register or sponsor the event, visit dekalb.org.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce provides businesses in the greater DeKalb region with resources, avenues for businesses to connect with each other and the community and advocates for business needs.

For information, visit dekalb.org.