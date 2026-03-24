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Boys basketball: 2025-26 All-Interstate 8 Conference team announced

Kaneland senior guard Marshawn Cocroft named MVP

Kaneland's Marshawn Cocroft (3) drives ball in lane whilst being guarded by LaSalle-Peru's Regan Doerr (2) on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 in Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School.

Kaneland's Marshawn Cocroft (3) drives ball in lane whilst being guarded by LaSalle-Peru's Regan Doerr (2) in Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

By Russ Hodges

Here are the 2025-26 All-Interstate 8 Conference boys basketball selections, as voted on by I-8 coaches. A total of 14 players from six member schools received All-Interstate 8 recognition this season.

All-Conference

Most Valuable Player: Marshawn Cocroft, sr., G, Kaneland

Kaneland: Marshawn Cocroft, sr., G, Jeffrey Hassan, sr., F, Connor Kimme, sr., G

Sycamore: Isaiah Feuerbach, sr., G/F, Marcus Johnson, sr., G

LaSalle-Peru: Erick Sotelo, sr., G/F

Ottawa: Owen Sanders, sr., F

Rochelle: Brody Bruns, jr., F

Morris: RJ Kennedy, jr., G/F

Honorable Mention

Kaneland: Evan Frieders, sr., G/F

Sycamore: Xander Lewis, jr., G

LaSalle-Peru: Gavin Stokes, fr., G/F

Ottawa: Jack Carroll, jr., G

Rochelle: Van Gerber, sr., G

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDeKalb CountyOgle CountyGrundy CountyLa Salle CountyRochelle PrepsOttawa PrepsKaneland PrepsSycamore PrepsLaSalle-Peru PrepsMorris PrepsKane County

Russ Hodges

Russ started working with Shaw Media in August 2025 after over nine years as sports editor of the Rochelle News-Leader. Russ covers high school sports for the Northwest Herald and high school football for Friday Night Drive.