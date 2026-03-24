Boys basketball: 2025-26 All-Interstate 8 Conference team announced

Here are the 2025-26 All-Interstate 8 Conference boys basketball selections, as voted on by I-8 coaches. A total of 14 players from six member schools received All-Interstate 8 recognition this season.
All-Conference
Most Valuable Player: Marshawn Cocroft, sr., G, Kaneland
Kaneland: Marshawn Cocroft, sr., G, Jeffrey Hassan, sr., F, Connor Kimme, sr., G
Sycamore: Isaiah Feuerbach, sr., G/F, Marcus Johnson, sr., G
LaSalle-Peru: Erick Sotelo, sr., G/F
Ottawa: Owen Sanders, sr., F
Rochelle: Brody Bruns, jr., F
Morris: RJ Kennedy, jr., G/F
Honorable Mention
Kaneland: Evan Frieders, sr., G/F
Sycamore: Xander Lewis, jr., G
LaSalle-Peru: Gavin Stokes, fr., G/F
Ottawa: Jack Carroll, jr., G
Rochelle: Van Gerber, sr., G