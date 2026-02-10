DeKalb High School students walk out of class in protest of ICE operations

DeKalb High School students gather for a protest Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, on Sycamore Road in front of Hopkins Park in DeKalb. The students walked out of school Tuesday to protest against ICE involved violence and arrests. (Mark Busch)

It was partly cloudy Tuesday at Hopkins Park, where dozens of DeKalb High School students took to the streets for the day after walking out in protest of U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

The walkout was one of many planned walkouts staged by students across the country and in Illinois in recent days, condemning President Donald Trump and his administration for the role they’ve played in stirring civil unrest across the country. A similar walkout is planned by Northern Illinois University students at 1 p.m. Friday in DeKalb.

DeKalb High School junior Dysenia Lopez said she was excited to walk out in protest. She was joined by about 30 of her peers who still gathered around noon, holding protest signs off Sycamore Road.

“I just wanted to ... express my opinion,” Lopez said. “I also want to go out with no regrets, saying that I did everything I could for my people and everything.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 DeKalb High School senior Kevin Mejia, (left) 18, and junior Ailany Padilla, 17, cheer as passing motorist honk in support Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, during the groups protest on Sycamore Road in front of Hopkins Park in DeKalb. The students walked out of school Tuesday to protest against ICE involved violence and arrests. (Mark Busch)

Tuesday also marked the latest in a series of public demonstrations held locally in opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement. Protests have picked up in recent weeks following the January fatal shootings of two Minnesota residents, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, by ICE agents.

DeKalb High School senior Kevin Mejia, who is a member of the Illinois National Guard, said he felt compelled to come out in protest.

“It’s my people,” Mejia said. “I love my people. I love my culture.”

Participants marched from the High School on Dresser Road to Hopkins Park.

A recent demonstration, interrupting a church service in Minneapolis, saw two prominent independent Black journalists, Don Lemon and Georgia Fort, among those arrested and charged with federal civil rights crimes, multiple reports show. Both have since been released.

DeKalb High School freshman Jackie Cruz Pizano said she believes the arrests were uncalled for.

“Honestly, that just made me upset in like every way,” Cruz Pizano said.

Students said they were told by the school’s administration not to return if they left the high school premises to participate in the walkout.

In a letter to school families, DeKalb High School Principal Donna Larson issued a warning about the potential consequences.

“Because leaving campus during the school day is not permitted, any student who participates in a walk-out will be treated according to our established procedures,” Larson said.

According to Illinois school code, anyone in violation is subject to being marked with an unexcused absence, prevented from reentering the campus after leaving, and barred from after-school activities or sports.

Larson stressed that there are expectations set for students.

“While we fully support our students and their voices, this type of behavior is not aligned with the Illinois School Code or district expectations,” Larson said in the letter.

A communication first went out to high school families on Monday after it was learned that some students may walk out in protest of ICE, with demonstrators walking to Hopkins Park.

Cruz Pizano said she disagrees with the high school’s decision not to allow students to return to class.

“That’s their opinion, personally,” Cruz Pizano said. “I don’t think I interrupted school because we wanted to come out here today to prove a point.”

In the letter, Larson maintained that the district won’t allow for any disruptions to the learning experience.

“We expect our students to remain in class and value the importance of maintaining a safe, consistent learning environment for all,” Larson said in the letter. “Thank you for your continued partnership and support.”

Mejia said he doesn’t want any part in potential further nationwide division under the president, especially involving the military.

“The National Guard is all about helping out the community,” Mejia said. “It’s not about all the federal stuff. That’s one thing, but the Illinois National Guard is so we could help out the people in need and actually be there for them.”

Lopez said her parents were both informed about her participation in the walkout.

“They agreed that I can express my opinion,” Lopez said. “I was glad for that.”