Dozens seek to regain hope at ‘Vigil for Peace’ in DeKalb

Visitors sit in quiet reflection while holding their candles Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, during the Vigil for Peace at the First Congregational United Church Of Christ in DeKalb. The vigil is being held in remembrance of those lost in recent ICE related shootings and to show solidarity with the people of Minnesota. (Mark Busch)

A common sentiment expressed by those gathered at a peace vigil on Monday night at First Congregational United Church of Christ in DeKalb was about finding hope.

For some, they said they had found it in everyone in the room.

“It does. It helps to see that we have a community here,” DeKalb resident Keegan Conlee said.

Monday’s vigil was the latest in a series of public demonstrations held in the wake of the January killings of two people from Minneapolis at the hands of federal agents from the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Various protests have since erupted across the nation, calling for reforms to, and in some cases abolishment, of ICE. Federal immigration agents have conducted massive sweeps of major cities under the direction of President Donald Trump, who has said that the action is needed to target illegal immigration. But many opponents, including some local organizers across DeKalb County, have argued the action itself is unlawful, violent and harmful to both citizens and non-citizens.

A recent demonstration, interrupting a church service in Minneapolis, saw two prominent independent Black journalists, Don Lemon and Georgia Fort, among those arrested and charged with federal civil rights crimes, multiple reports show. Both have since been released.

Opening up the vigil with public remarks was the Rev. John Dorhauer, senior pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ. He gave thanks to everyone for showing up.

“I want us, as well, to lean into prayer,” Dorhauer said.

During the hour-long vigil, dozens took to the church not only for reflection, but also to hear readings of poetry, music selections and other remarks.

Attendee Karen Forbes-Johnson admitted that she’s not a regular churchgoer, but said she’s had a good experience at First Congregational United Church of Christ.

“I think we need to surround ourselves at this point more than ever,” Forbes-Johnson said. “And if there’s maybe one good thing that’s coming out of this, yes, we’re recognizing a lot of evil and bad in the world, but boy, there’s sure a lot of good people around that are trying their best to make a difference.”

Conlee said he felt compelled to come out and take part in the vigil.

“I have a lot of family and friends in Minneapolis,” Conlee said. “I feel hopeless. There’s not a lot of things I could do. This is something concrete I can do.”

Some at the vigil expressed a desire to reach joy again.

Fighting back tears during the vigil was Bonnie Amesquita of DeKalb. She said she’s upset about what’s happening in the country under the president’s leadership.

“He’s trying to scare us, and he’s succeeding in some cases,” Amesquita said. “But I think that we need to not be afraid.”

The vigil concluded with everyone taking part in a solemn candle lighting, as music from the song “This Little Light of Mine” by Gospel Dream played in the background.

Amesquita said she enjoyed taking part in the vigil.

“And in humor, we find joy. We find relief,” she said. “And being here tonight, I needed this.”