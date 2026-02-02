Briel introduces bill to strengthen local fire protection agencies

Shaw Local 2026 file photo – State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, has proposed legislation that would provide more money to local firefighting agencies by allowing municipalities to offer funds collected via open burn permits. (Scott Anderson)

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, has proposed legislation that would provide more money to local firefighting agencies by allowing municipalities to offer funds collected via open burn permits.

The law, as proposed, would also utilize funds collected through fines when someone violates an open burn permit, according to a news release from Briel’s office.

Briel said the legislation, if passed, is two-fold: It would help hold accountable people who open burn when it’s not allowed, which puts surrounding areas at risk. And it would pool money already being collected to help bolster rural firefighting efforts.

“This measure addresses that, but goes even further to redirect any money from an individual’s permit or ticketed violation to go right back to the fire department to continue bolstering our local fire protection,” Briel said in the release. “This is more important than ever, especially in rural communities where homes can be miles apart, and first responders require extra time to reach them.”

House Bill 4459 would create the Local Government Open Burn Permit Act.

The law would allow any county or municipality to establish permit requirements for anyone seeking to perform an open burn, according to Briel’s office. The permit would be capped at $5, which would be used to support local fire protection services. Those found in violation of the act would face monetary penalties, which also would be allocated to the municipality’s fire department or local first responder services.

To ensure people are equipped with the latest information on open burns, House Bill 4459 would require an online, publicly accessible platform with information on open burn permits and other helpful tools for residents, Briel said.

“This measure balances responsibility with transparency, showing residents how their money is being used for the local good – not deposited in some ambiguous fund they’ll never see,“ Briel said. ”By redirecting resident funds for local burns back to our fire and police services, we’re keeping more of our money local and ensuring that those tasked with keeping us, our families and our homes safe are well equipped to do their jobs best."

House Bill 4459 awaits a committee assignment, to be determined.