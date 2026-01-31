Artisan market, Master Gardeners series coming to DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Master Gardeners will host an artisan market and the next edition of the Gardeners Pathway series.
The event will be from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 28 at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore.
Participants can buy garden-inspired items, crafts, handmade decor, gardening supplies, and plants from nurseries and artisans. The event also features a continental breakfast, lunch, door prizes and three breakout sessions.
Mark Dwyer, garden manager of the Healing Garden at Edgerton Hospital, will offer a keynote speech.
Gardeners Pathway breakout sessions include:
- “Gardening with Spring Ephemerals,” Brian Hale
- “East/West – The Japanese Tea Garden: A Personal Journey," Julia Fauci
- “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Tomatoes But Were Afraid to Ask,” Bob Zeni
- “Design Combinations for Pollinators,” Mark Dwyer
- “In the Garden Lens: Photography and Videography/Tips for Plants and Pollinators,” Randy Casperson
- “Secrets of Seed Whisperers,” Erin McNeal
- “Downsizing Your Garden Without Downsizing Your Joy,” Lori Brown
- “Roots, Shoots and Second Chances,” Karen Larson
- “Top Tips for Growing Tomatoes,” Bob Zeni
The event costs $50. Registration is required and due Feb. 14. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/GP2026.
Early accommodation requests to participate in the event are encouraged. To make a request or for information, call 815-758-8194.