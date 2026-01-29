More than 4 decades later, owners of Yen Ching restaurant in DeKalb prepare to say goodbye

Marilyn Yin, co-owner of Yen Ching, Thursday Jan. 22, 2026, in the restaurant in DeKalb. The popular eatery will be closing by the end of the year after over 40 years in business. (Mark Busch)

A longtime DeKalb restaurant that offers authentic Chinese food is preparing to close up shop for good.

On Dec. 31, Yen Ching will serve its last meals.

Co-owner Marilyn Yin, 68, runs and operates the establishment alongside her husband, John Yin. Together, they have been in business serving up good eats for more than 40 years.

Marilyn said their customers haven’t been taking the news easily.

The Yins first made a decision to announce their impending retirement and restaurant closure to customers this past fall. Business is booming, although fans of the restaurant have been quick to voice their laments about the news.

“They’re kind of upset,” Marilyn said. “That’s why I have more business, because everybody’s kind of upset.”

Marilyn Yin, co-owner of Yen Ching, talks Thursday Jan. 22, 2026, at the restaurant in DeKalb. The popular eatery on Lincoln Highway will be closing by the end of the year after over 40 years in business. (Mark Busch)

Yen Ching has been a longtime staple in the DeKalb community, nestled near the Northern Illinois University campus. Originally, the restaurant put down roots in 1983 in Dubuque, Iowa. A short time later, Yen Ching relocated to DeKalb along Fourth Street. It wasn’t until 1990 that Yen Ching settled in at its current location, 810 W. Lincoln Highway.

Marilyn said she and her husband put in a lot of effort over the years to make the space in the building their own.

Doing so came with its share of challenges for the Yins.

“This building used to be American National Bank,” Marilyn said. “It’s hard to do.”

The intricate attention to detail in the decorations and seating helped establish an atmosphere in the restaurant that takes customers on an experience, whetting their appetite for Chinese culture, tradition and cuisine.

Marilyn said it’s clear that Yen Ching has become many customers’ go-to restaurant for Chinese food.

“Most people are really, really easy and really friendly,” Marilyn said. “I have a lot of customers. It’s already three to four generations.”

Yen Ching, Thursday Jan. 22, 2026, in DeKalb. The popular eatery on Lincoln Highway will be closing by the end of the year after over 40 years in business. (Mark Busch)

The restaurant’s menu highlights many of the traditional dishes of Chinese cuisine, including beef chop suey, kung pao chicken, crabmeat rangoon, orange chicken and more.

At Yen Ching, Marilyn is responsible for waiting tables and taking customers’ orders, while her husband, John, prepares the food.

Marilyn said business has been going well.

“My husband cooks really good food,” Marilyn said. “People like it. People always remember because I have good food, good quality. They enjoy it.”

Marilyn said she looks forward to seeing customers come again.

“My efforts are all in the hope that customers will come back next time,” Marilyn said.

Yen Ching offers patrons the option of dine-in or takeout.

The restaurant is open from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

And for nostalgic patrons, don’t worry: There are still 11 months to enjoy your favorite dish before the doors close.