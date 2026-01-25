Shaw Local

Jane Austen tribute presentation set for Jan. 28 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Shaw Local News Network

Community members can learn more about author Jane Austen during a tribute presentation at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about Austen’s personal life through her letters, novels and juvenilia. The presentation also will be followed by photo opportunities and a question-and-answer session. No registration is required.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.

