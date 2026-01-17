Underwood to host open house at new DeKalb office on Saturday

Shaw Local file photo of U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood in DeKalb on Dec. 5, 2025. Underwood, D-Naperville, has a newly opened office in DeKalb and is looking forward to meeting with constituents on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Kelsey Rettke)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, has a newly opened office in DeKalb and is looking forward to meeting with constituents this weekend.

Underwood and her team are inviting the public to an open house to find out how they can better serve constituents. It all takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at 2179 Sycamore Road, Unit 107.

“Remaining accessible and listening to the 14th District has always been a top priority, and I’m thrilled to be opening a new community space in DeKalb,” Underwood said in a statement. “I invite everyone in our community to visit our new space to learn more about the support and resources my office offers and our work on their behalf.”

Underwood also has offices in Joliet and Washington, D.C.

The new DeKalb office is meant to replace Underwood’s constituents’ office, previously located in Sandwich.

Visits can be done in person or virtually. For information, call 630-549-2190.