The Angry Pickle Pub reopens in downtown Sycamore

Shaw Local file photo – A downtown Sycamore bar that opened and then closed temporarily in 2025 has since reopened, ready to welcome patrons back in with a few changes. (Photo provided by The Angry Pickle Pub)

A downtown Sycamore bar that opened and then closed temporarily in 2025 has since reopened, ready to welcome patrons back in with a few changes.

The Angry Pickle Pub held its grand reopening this month at 215 W. State St.

The pub – owned by couple Josh Smith and Abby Smith, the same people behind The Dirty Bird just blocks away – opened last summer.

The business was closed for months soon after, although no public reason was given.

Now, The Angry Pickle Pub is back with some tweaks, according to the business’ social media page. The grand reopening was Jan. 7.

“We would like to welcome you back into The Angry Pickle Pub,” the post reads. “Still the same pickle, just a different flavor. While we’ve had to make some changes to the way we do things, we still want to serve you.”

The new menu is limited to light bar snacks such as flatbreads and pizzas. Customers also can order from The Dirty Bird to have food delivered to the bar.

Patrons are encouraged to have a little fun, with board games and card games offered. The business is kicking off the new year with other highlights, such as a comedy open mic night and a Bloody Mary bar on Sundays.

The bar opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.