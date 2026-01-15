Myles Newman’s 3-pointer at the buzzer caps DeKalb’s 11-point comeback in final 2:39 against Wheaton Academy

DeKalb's Myles Newman gets up a shot in front of a Wheaton Academy defender during their game Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Myles Newman missed seven of his first eight 3-point attempts. Derrion Straughter missed a layup with less than 3 seconds left that would have tied the game.

But when it mattered most, both DeKalb seniors found redemption in an 11-point comeback against Wheaton Academy in the final 2:39.

Straughter set the screen on the inbound pass with 1.1 seconds left, setting up Newman to drain the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Barbs beat the visiting Warriors 49-48 on Wednesday.

“After Derrion missed, I knew somebody had to step up and it had to be me,” Newman said. “It could have been anybody else but I’m glad my coaches chose me to make the shot and I’m proud of Derrion for stepping up. Since he missed the layup, he didn’t hold his head down and was able to set the screen for me.”

The Barbs (8-10) trailed 12-3 early, and while they briefly led in the second quarter, they fell behind 45-34 after a putback by Jackson Snider, who led the Warriors (11-6) with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Bryan Miller hit a 3-pointer for the Barbs on the next possession, capping his 4-for-5 performance from long range and starting the DeKalb comeback.

Lemarrio Moore and Garbriel Crump also hit 3-pointers as the Barbs cut the lead to 47-43 with 1:05 left.

DeKalb coach Mike Reynolds said Newman showed the perseverance he likes to see in his team. Not just by making the 3, but in grabbing two late rebounds after only having one in the first 28 minutes.

“That’s the most important part,” Reynolds said. “And Derrion, he missed a layup and I said this is the other step here. I tried to explain to our sophomores, who are really talented, Derrion could have hung his head but he had the screen on the last play to get Myles open. That’s part of trying to win the game.”

Crump got a steal after his 3-pointer, setting up Newman for a 3 after his 1-for-8 start from long distance. Wheaton Academy’s Donell Ausley was fouled with 19 seconds left, hitting one of his shots. After the rebound, DeKalb called a timeout, but was called for a 5-second violation on the inbound pass.

The Barbs fouled Snider and he missed both free throws with 7.1 seconds left. Straughter got an open look on a layup but missed. The Barbs controlled the rebound out of bounds, Miller’s inbound pass found Newman open behind Straughter’s screen, then all that was left was the DeKalb student section storming the court.

“We’ve been through hard times, we’ve been through a lot as a team,” Newman said. “We were taught to always keep our head up during times like that and we were able to get through it.”

Newman finished with 13 points and three steals. Miller had 12 points and a team-best five rebounds and four steals. Straughter had six points and five rebounds.

The Warriors rode their starting five most of the night and used only seven players. They were without starters Hayden Schroeder and Ray Rienow.

The starting five did all the scoring. Tyler Anderson scored 11. Ausley had nine points, four rebounds and two steals, while Noah Tink had five points, nine rebounds and two steals.

The Warriors committed 18 turnovers, leading to 19 points for DeKalb.

“When you give a team 18 extra possessions and they’re on their home floor, and they see a few go in, there it is,” Wheaton Academy coach Daniel Smith said. “We made some nice plays down the stretch but credit [Newman]. He had a big shot there at the end.”

Smith said without Schroeder and Rienow and the size they bring, the Warriors - aside from Snider - had trouble getting to the rim against the Barbs’ 1-3-1 trap.

“Since we were down two of our bigs, it gave us problems,” Smith said. “We had to figure that out. But I just think we were a little timid. Just didn’t make the plays down the stretch when we needed to make them.”