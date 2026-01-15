DeKalb man pleads guilty, gets 18 years for filming himself harming a baby boy

Maximino Mendoza, 26, of DeKalb, was charged with first-degree attempted murder of a baby on Dec. 20, 2024, after DeKalb police said they found more than a dozen cellphone videos of him intentionally harming and attempting to strangle a 1-year-old between October and December 2024, according to court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

A DeKalb man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 years on Thursday, more than a year after police found over 15 videos showing him choking and hurting a baby boy who was less than 1 year old at the time.

The baby suffered a broken arm, and then a month later, a broken leg. Maximino Mendoza, now 27, was in a dating relationship with the baby’s mother, Destiny N. Conner, 25, at the time, DeKalb police said. Conner also faces charges in connection with the abuse, though her case remains pending in court. Police alleged she knew about the abuse but did not alert authorities to it.

In DeKalb County court filings, police said Mendoza initially admitted to being the abuser in the videos. But then he pleaded not guilty on March 25, 2025. He reversed that Thursday, however, waiving his right to trial. He faced up to 30 years if he’d been convicted at trial.

“No innocent child should have to endure such violence, and I am sorry I wasn’t there to protect him,” the baby’s grandmother said in a victim impact statement read by First Assistant State’s Attorney Alicia Caplan. “My family and I are trying our best to keep him reassured that he is safe and loved.”

The baby’s grandmother said the now toddler often wakes up crying in the middle of the night. She called the past year a long and emotional journey.

The family struggled to help the child learn to walk for the first time after his injuries.

As Caplan read from police statements detailing the abuse the baby suffered, Mendoza didn’t appear to show a visible reaction. His eyes faced downward. He didn’t speak during the hearing except to acknowledge the judge.

Mendoza recorded himself hurting the baby, and then sent the videos to Conner, who did not report him to the police, according to court records. In many of the videos, police said in court filings, the baby “appears to be gasping for air and in grave despair.” Videos on Conner’s phone showed a man, later identified as Mendoza, holding his hand over the baby’s mouth and nose and pulling his hair.

Authorities said they believe that the baby’s fractured arm and leg “were directly caused by the actions of Maximino,” records state.

“Are you guilty? Did you do this?” asked Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery.

“Yes, your honor,” Mendoza said.

Though initially charged with attempted murder of a baby, Mendoza pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery to a baby, a Class X felony. Attempted murder is a Class X felony and would have carried the same sentencing range: 3 to 60 years. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Mendoza was sentenced by Montgomery to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He must serve 85% of that. He’ll get credit for the 393 days he’s spent in the DeKalb County jail.

That means he’ll serve a little more than 15 years in prison.

By the time Mendoza gets out, he’ll be just over 42 years old. He must register in Illinois as a violent offender against youth.

Caplan said her hope is that the plea deal – negotiated and agreed on by all parties, including the victim’s family, she said – will be a step toward healing and justice for the family.

“This was the best way to ensure a conviction, avoid putting the family through a trial and hold him accountable,” Caplan said.

The baby boy wasn’t old enough to tell anyone who was hurting him, speak up for himself, or even walk yet.

Authorities were first alerted to the baby’s condition when the baby’s father brought the 1-year-old to an Elmhurst hospital on Oct. 13, 2024, court records show. Hospital workers determined that the baby suffered a fractured left arm, police wrote in court filings. On Dec. 10, 2024, Conner brought her son to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, where doctors found the baby had a leg spinal fracture.

Mendoza’s defense attorney, Miranda Miguel, spoke on behalf of his client.

“Mr. Mendoza acknowledges, judge, and accepts responsibility and is extremely remorseful,” Miguel said to Montgomery.

Before approving the plea deal, Montgomery offered his own commentary on the case.

“I just want to make sure I understand, though. He videotaped himself doing some of the abuse?” Montgomery said. When Caplan said yes, he added, “I don’t understand why you do that. That’s a rhetorical question.”

As for the mother, Conner remains free on release pending trial, court records show. She does not have custody of her baby, however, prosecutors said. Her next court hearing is Jan. 26. She’s charged with felony reckless conduct and misdemeanor child endangerment.

Caplan said in the meantime, she’s sending her support to the victim and his family.

“I really hope this family is able to heal,” she said, “and I want the best for them in the future.”