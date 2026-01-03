‘No one played hog ball today.’ Ball movement leads to Indian Creek win at Genoa-Kingston

Indian Creek's Parker Murry brings the ball up against Genoa-Kingston's Cody Cravatta during their game Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Conner Harney drained a 3-pointer and Genoa-Kingston had another early lead against Indian Creek late in the first quarter Friday.

It didn’t take long for Logan Schrader to draw attention from the Cogs’ defense and pass the ball to an open Isaac Willis for an easy layup, giving the lead right back to the Timberwolves.

It kicked off a stretch of 24 straight points for the Timberwolves, most of which featured an assist in a display of unselfish basketball in a 61-44 win in the nonconference battle in Genoa.

“All I saw was everyone being selfless,” Indian Creek junior Parker Murry said. “No one played hog ball today. We all played as a team. When we play as a team, we win.”

Harney’s 3-pointer with 2:29 left in the first put the Cogs (3-8) ahead 12-11 and was the third of four lead changes and two ties in the first quarter.

But the 24-0 run, which was part of a larger 37-10 run for the Timberwolves (10-3), put them in front for the rest of the game.

During the 24-0 run, Murry had 10 points - four of which were from his own steals that he converted into easy layups on the offensive end. He also assisted Faustino Mora and Schrader on 3-pointers during the run.

“That’s one of our biggest strengths, we don’t rely on just one guy to score,” Indian Creek coach Nolan Govig said. “When we run our sets, when we run our systems, anyone can score in it. So for us, moving the ball is really good because it leads to a lot of easy shots for us.”

Murry capped the run with a steal and layup at the 3:44 mark in the second, pushing the lead to 35-12. Harney hit a free throw, but the Timberwolves scored four more points before the Cogs got their first and only field goal of the second quarter, a 3-pointer by Caleb Krueger.

The Timberwolves scored nine of the first 12 points of the third quarter and led 48-19 with 5:32 left in the third. A 3-pointer by Cooper Rissman on an assist by Schrader in the final minute gave the Timberwolves a 30-point lead and the fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

“You’re probably not going to win many games like that, the way they jumped on us,” Genoa-Kingston coach Griffin McNeal said. “They hit some shots, played some good defense and we just missed some easy ones and gave them some easy ones.”

Blake Ides and Jaiden Lee each scored eight points to lead Genoa-Kingston.

McNeal said it was hard for the Cogs to get into their offense after allowing Indian Creek to score, especially given their size inside with Willis and Payton Hueber.

“We’re a smaller team, we have to get out and go a little bit,” McNeal said. “Then off the ball, they switched up defenses on us a couple times and we did a very poor job recognizing what defense they were in.”

Murry had a game-high 14 points along with four rebounds and two steals for Indian Creek. Jason Brewer had a game-best seven rebounds to go with 12 points for Indian Creek, while Willis finished with 12 points for the Timberwolves.

The win was the fifth in a row for the Timberwolves, who won the Shipyard Showdown in Seneca, though they hadn’t played since winning the tournament on Dec. 27. They have nonconference games against Wilmington and Johnsburg before Little Ten play resumes Jan. 13 at home against Newark.

“Coming off the win at the Shipyard Showdown we were excited to keep playing,” Murry said. “We hadn’t played in a minute and we were excited to play on a Friday night.”