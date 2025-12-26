DeKalb Township to offer advance care-planning sessions

The DeKalb Township building, 2323 S. Fourth St. on May 1, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKalb Township will partner with the Northwestern Medicine advance care-planning team to offer residents ages 18 and older one-on-one advance care-planning sessions.

The free sessions will be offered Mondays and Fridays in January.

Participants can receive personalized support while completing health care-planning documents. The documents include a living will, health care power of attorney, and physician orders for life-sustaining treatment forms.

The physician order forms can feature specific medical orders and must be signed by a licensed physician. Attendees also will be guided through the form and learn about required finalization steps by a trained medical professional.

“Advance care planning is one of the most meaningful gifts you can give yourself and your loved ones,” Annette Meares, Northwestern Medicine advance care planning and medical ethics lead, said in a news release. “These free sessions offer a supportive, approachable way for individuals to document their health care preferences before a medical crisis occurs.”

Because of limited appointments, reservations are required. To schedule an appointment, call 815-758-8282.