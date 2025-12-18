DeKalb County History Center’s $1.8M expansion to open in May

The expanded DeKalb County History Center campus, set to open in summer 2026, includes the stabilization of an almost 100-year-old corn crib, which will serve as a venue for music, living-history programs, and educational activities. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center )

The DeKalb County History Center’s new $1.8 million outdoor expansion is expected to open in May.

Center staff said that although a farmhouse may not be the most traditional of settings for a museum, it harkens back to the DeKalb-area’s agricultural history and allows for expanded and unique programming.

“We are very excited to engage the local community and out-of-town visitors with DeKalb County’s stories that include innovation and collaboration that impacted our local, state and national history,” Michelle Donahoe, DeKalb County History Center executive director, said in a news release.

Once complete, the history center’s new outdoor campus will feature an amphitheater for musical performances and flexible classroom space. Highlights also include a shade pavilion and a walking path lined with public art, displays, gardens and other farm-related artifacts.

The campus is designed to encourage conversation, learning and exploration in an outdoor environment.

“The support for this project has been amazing, and the timing aligns perfectly with the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States,” Donahoe said. “We see this project as a gift to DeKalb County as part of this important commemoration.”

The history center’s plans were bolstered in the beginning with a $500,000 matching grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, according to the release.

Local foundations, businesses and residents also have helped raise funds. Contributing organizations include the DeKalb County Community Foundation, FNBO, the Yvonne A. Johnson and Family Legacy Endowment Fund, the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, the George and Betty Dutton Foundation, and Leeward Renewable Energy’s Red Maple Solar and Burr Oak Solar projects.

Although project costs are almost paid for, the history center still is looking for community support to raise $88,000 to complete the expansion.

The DeKalb County History Center also will host a summer concert series in its new amphitheater. The concert series will be supported by a DeKalb County Community Foundation Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grant.