Sycamore woman dead after car vs. pedestrian crash near her home

Shaw Local file photo – A 66-year-old woman was killed Tuesday after she was struck by a car outside her home in unincorporated Sycamore, authorities said. (Daily Journal/John Dykstra)

A 66-year-old woman was killed Tuesday after she was struck by a car while attempting to walk across the road near her home in unincorporated Sycamore, authorities said.

Peggy A. O’Neil died at a nearby hospital following the crash, DeKalb County Chief Deputy Jim Burgh said.

“We have been working with the family, and they have been notified,” Burgh said.

O’Neil died at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb after being taken by Sycamore Fire Department paramedics from the scene, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car at 5:52 p.m. on Airport Road, south of Barber Greene Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

O’Neil was struck by a vehicle at 5:45 p.m., according to a second news release, sent Wednesday from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said a Sycamore man, 36, was driving a sedan at the time of the crash. He stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

No charges in relation to the fatal crash have been filed as of noon Wednesday.