Glidden Homestead announces 2026 winter lecture series schedule

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center's Soup-er Sundays winter lecture series (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center recently announced the schedule for its 2026 Soup-er Sundays winter lecture series.

The series will be at noon the second and fourth Sundays of the month from January through March at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The series will feature programs on local history and preservation. Guided homestead tours and soup will be provided. The programs are free for homestead members and $5 for nonmembers. The series proceeds will go toward the homestead. Homestead memberships can be bought online at GliddenHomestead.org.

The Soup-er Sundays program schedule includes:

“Restoring Heritage: The Glidden Barn Revival:” Jan 11, presented by historic preservationist Roger Keys.

"Birds, Beasts, Bugs, and Little Fishes: DeKalb Wildlife on Former Glidden Land:" Jan. 25, presented by photographer Michael Day.

"Preserving Cook Mansion: A Journey to the National Register:" Feb. 8, presented by homeowners Rob and Linda Srygler.

"Growing Pawpaws, Growing Community:" Feb. 22, presented by pawpaw expert Austin Cliffe.

"'Absorbing Ambition': Clinton Rosette, the DeKalb Press, and the Campaign to Bring NIU to DeKalb:" March 8, presented by College of DuPage associate professor of history John Paris.

"Cultivating Community: The Roots of Sweet Life Garden Group:" March 22, presented by Sweet Life Garden Group founder Lori Brown.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit gliddenhomestead.org, or email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org.