Crisis shelter’s new home seeks final step from city of DeKalb

DeKalb area officials including elected leaders, staff and supporters of Safe Passage Inc., pose for a group photo on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at the agency's ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction on a new domestic violence survivor shelter at 217 Franklin St., in DeKalb. (Kelsey Rettke)

Though a groundbreaking already marked the ceremonial start to a new facility for a DeKalb-based domestic violence crisis shelter, the nonprofit behind the build still needs final approval from the city for construction.

The amended plan – from a two-story, 42,000-square-foot space originally proposed in 2020, to a 14,025-square-foot one-story building – is expected to go before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission Monday. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Safe Passage Inc. hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 5 at 217 Franklin St., the latest in a goal first announced about five years ago. Construction is expected to begin in the spring with a completion goal of sometime in 2026, agency staff previously told Shaw Local.

Rebecca Versluys, executive director of Safe Passage, told a crowd during that ceremony that their efforts will mean lives saved.

“[Domestic violence] is not a distant problem. It’s in our neighborhoods, it affects our coworkers, our family and our friends,” Versluys said. “Our shelter will be a place where survivors can rebuild their lives with dignity. A place where they will be met with compassion and understanding from our staff. This shelter will be a place where they can start to heal.”

Calling this phase “New Beginnings,” agency staff said in a news release that the 24/7 services they provide to those in need will improve with the new facility.

The agency has historically been private about its address. But staff said data shows making Safe Passage’s shelter location known to the public removes barriers and improves access to those needing help.

Safe Passage also has launched a capital campaign to help fundraise for the remaining dollars needed for the build.

The capital campaign for an estimated $5 million facility remains underway, though much already has been raised through private donations, grants and other funds such as the $2.5 million secured through the federal government with the help of U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville.

City staff are recommending approval by the DeKalb City Council, which next meets Dec. 22.

“The reduction in size of the building will allow Safe Passage to focus on the needs of the community and a facility they can operate long-term,” City Planning Director Dan Olson wrote in documents released ahead of the commission meeting.

The layout and architectural details are among the changes made to the original plan, according to documents released by the city Thursday.

Other changes include expanded parking from 18 to 29, site plans show. Parking lot access will come from South Third Street and Franklin Street.

Safe Passage’s new shelter, once built, will include an emergency shelter, counseling services, administrative officers, outdoor playground and other uses. The basement will be for storage and mechanical equipment,

Site plans show space for 18 residential units, more space for programs and a layout “that better supports trauma-informed care,” according to city documents.

The new facility will increase bed capacity from about 20 to more than 30 beds, according to Safe Passage. Family-friendly living spaces will offer safe areas for adults and children, enhance privacy and accessibility, expand counseling care and help the agency serve more than 1,000 clients annually.