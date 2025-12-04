Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra to perform Holiday Pops concerts

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops Concert: Winter Wonderland (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform two Holiday Pops Concerts: ‘Winter Wonderland" to celebrate the holiday season.

The concerts will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The concert features holiday songs, sing-along carols and live symphonic music. Local music ensembles will perform in the concert hall’s lobby during intermission and before and after the concerts.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors ages 62 and older, and $8 for children ages 12 and under and students with a valid school ID.

For information or to buy tickets, visit kishorchestra.org