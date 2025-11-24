Ellwood House Museum announces holiday events for 2025

Shaw Local file photo – The Ellwood House Museum will host tours to show off rooms decorated by local businesses, individuals, organizations, groups, and Ellwood staff to celebrate the holidays. (Katrina Milton)

The Ellwood House Museum will host tours to show off rooms decorated by local businesses, individuals, organizations, groups, and Ellwood staff to celebrate the holidays.

The tours will be held through Dec. 14 at the museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Tours of the mansion will be held at 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 5. Ellcourt House tours also are available at 2 p.m. Ellwood House will be closed Thanksgiving Day. The tours will resume from Dec. 10 through Dec. 14.

The museum’s annual Holiday Traditions Weekend is set from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Attendees can take self-guided tours around the mansion and Ellcourt House. Refreshments and live music will be provided.

Holiday Tours ticket prices range to $12. The Holiday Traditions Weekend ticket prices will cost up to $15. Ellwood House Museum members can attend for free. Museum memberships also can be bought online or at the museum’s visitor center. To buy tickets visit ellwoodhouse.org, call 815-756-4609, or visit the museum.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org or call 815-756-4609.