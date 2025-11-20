Jazz in Progress to perform Christmas concert Dec. 6 in Sycamore

Jazz in Progress will partner with Chapter DX of P.E.O. International to hold its third annual Christmas concert next month.

The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

The band will perform Christmas songs in a big band and modern jazz-style music format. Attendees are encouraged to donate nonperishable food items and free will offerings to the Sycamore Food Pantry.

Nonprofit Jazz in Progress raises funds for local community music programs, including the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville and Leland school districts, St. Mary’s School in DeKalb and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

P.E.O. International’s Chapter is an education organization that motivates woman to achieve high education and celebrates women’s advancement through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship.

For information, visit facebook.com/JazzInProgress or peointernational.org