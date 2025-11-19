DeKalb library to host thrifting program Dec. 1

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Do you need tips on how to find that perfect item while second-hand shopping? How to stumble on a hidden gem in a sea of used products?

Learn how to become a successful second-hand shopper during an upcoming program at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free program starts at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about thrifting secrets including how to spot hidden gems and how to navigate sale racks. Attendees can learn how to identify quality pieces, what to look for, and how to purposely shop.

The program will feature a “From Thrifted to Gifted” showcase for thrifting holiday gifts. No registration is required.

For information, email amyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.