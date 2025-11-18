Sycamore teacher ‘known for her positivity, love of life’ dies after 2-year cancer battle

Mary “Beth” Foose, a Sycamore special education teacher who was supported in her fight against cancer by her students and colleagues this year, has died, according to a message sent to Spartan parents Monday evening, Nov. 17, 2025.

Sycamore Community School District 427 Interim Superintendent Nick Reineck announced Foose’s death to the district in an email. He said the district is bringing in counselors and social workers on Tuesday to help anyone who needs it in the wake of Foose’s death.

“Beth faced her two-year battle with cancer with remarkable grace and strength,” Reineck wrote. “Throughout her journey, her ‘Foose Fighters’ team has been by her side, lifting her spirits and bringing comfort when she needed it most.”

Beth’s “Foose Fighters,” including students and staff, have rallied to support her throughout the school year.

In February 2024, Foose was celebrated by Southeast Elementary School students and staff.

In October, the district’s Facebook page posted a video of Reineck and some of Foose’s students who shared what they liked about having her as a teacher.

Foose, a 2001 Sycamore High School graduate, spent the latter part of her 13-year career at Southeast Elementary. She started her career with the district at Sycamore Middle School and South Prairie Elementary. Her mother, Liz Stump, taught at Sycamore High School, and her father, Dan Stump, was a substitute teacher, according to the district.

“Beth was known for her positivity, love of life, and unwavering support for those around her,” Reineck wrote. “She had an incredible ability to make others feel valued and cared for, always offering a kind word or helping hand when someone needed it most. Beth was also a true champion of school spirit.”

Because of Foose’s efforts to organize districtwide spirit days and general school pride, the Sycamore administrative team has asked the Sycamore schools community to wear purple on Friday to honor her legacy.

This is a developing story which could be updated.