Genoa woman accused of injuring two in intentional vehicle crash: Police

Destiny Y. Banner, 23, of Genoa, is accused of striking multiple people with a vehicle after she rammed a vehicle into a ditch, according to charges filed in DeKalb County Court. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

A Genoa woman was charged after police allege she intentionally hit multiple people with her vehicle off Illinois Route 38 when they tried to flee from her attack near a rural field.

Authorities later found her vehicle abandoned and with damage consistent with the victims’ story, according to documents filed in DeKalb County court this week.

Destiny Y. Banner, 23, was charged Nov. 3 with two counts of aggravated battery, Class 3 felonies, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of failure to stop after a crash involving personal injury, records show. If convicted of a Class 3 felony, she could face up to five years in prison.

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies wrote in court records that Banner used her vehicle to strike another vehicle with a driver and four passengers inside, causing it to crash into a ditch off the roadway.

Banner then turned her vehicle around and struck the occupied one again while it was in the ditch, records allege. When those inside tried to flee Banner’s alleged attack, she drove toward them and hit two of them with her vehicle. They both suffered minor injuries, records show.

Deputies were called to the area of Route 38 and Quitno Road about 6:52 a.m. Nov. 1, records show.

“Banner continued to drive circles into the ditch around [victim’s name] vehicle while the other occupants were in the field and ditch,” deputies wrote in court records. “Banner then fled the scene and her vehicle was later located abandoned behind large bushes at 2587 Route 38.”

Deputies said her vehicle was damaged in the front. At the crash scene, they found her vehicle’s front bumper and license plate, according to the police synopsis.

It’s not immediately clear when Banner was arrested between Saturday and Monday. Charges against her were filed in court on Monday, records show.

When reached, DeKalb County Public Defender Chip Criswell said his office, which is representing Banner, declined to comment. Banner couldn’t be reached for comment.

Prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney‘s Office asked Circuit Court Associate Judge Stephanie Klein to deny Banner pretrial release, but that petition was unsuccessful, records show.

Banner was released from the DeKalb County Jail to pretrial supervision on Monday, with conditions to not contact anyone in the car she allegedly ran down.

Two days after she was granted that pretrial release, Banner was charged with violating the terms of her pretrial release order, according to the state’s attorney’s office. A warrant has been filed for her arrest on the violation charge.

Her next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 9 a.m.