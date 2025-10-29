DeKalb Wendy’s supervisor accused of sexually assaulting minor employee in bathroom: Records

Makala Rae, of DeKalb, has been charged with criminal sexual assault as a supervisor of a minor between the ages of 13 and 17 years old while working at a DeKalb Wendy's in January 2025, according to court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

A DeKalb woman has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor in a Wendy’s bathroom while she was working as their supervisor, according to records filed in DeKalb County court.

Makala D. Rae, 23, of DeKalb, has been charged with criminal sexual assault as a supervisor of a minor, a Class 1 felony, according to documents filed in DeKalb County Court on Oct. 24. If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

The minor told DeKalb police that Rae allegedly followed them into a bathroom in the Wendy’s located at 1321 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, and sexually assaulted them, according to a police synopsis filed in court.

The minor told police that they left their shift early after the alleged sexual assault occurred. Rae was the only manager working at the time, making her the minor’s direct supervisor, according to records filed in court.

The Wendy’s media relations team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Rae also did not respond to a request to comment.

DeKalb County Public Defender Chip Criswell, who is representing Rae, declined to comment.

Rae admitted to police that she sexually assaulted the minor while they were both working, according to court records.

The minor reported the sexual assault to DeKalb police on Feb. 17, but it’s alleged to have occurred the month prior. Rae would have been 22 at the time, according to court documents.

The minor told police they pushed Rae off them, police wrote in court records. Rae told police she stopped because “she had to return to work and address a food order at the restaurant,” records state.

“At the same time, Makala [Rae] also said she stopped it because she felt like it was something she did not want to do even after already doing it,” police wrote in the synopsis.

As of Tuesday, Rae is free on supervised pretrial release and has been ordered to have no contact with the minor, according to court documents. She is scheduled to appear for arraignment before DeKalb County Circuit Judge Philip Montgomery at 9 a.m. on Nov. 24.