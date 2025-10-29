Ava Wente-Argo’s 5 blocks help Sycamore top Rochelle, reach regional final

Sycamore's Ava Wente-Argo tries to get the ball by Rochelle's Audyn Kemp Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, during their Class 3A regional semifinal match at Rochelle High School. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore spent all of the second set playing catch-up against Rochelle on Tuesday in a Class 3A Rochelle Regional semifinal.

Even when the Spartans were a point away from a win, the Hubs got a point to extend the match.

But kills by Laney Block and Isabella Culotta closed out the set and the Spartans advanced to the final with a 25-20, 26-24 win.

“That was really nerve-wracking on the bench. It was really nerve-wracking on the court,” said Ava Wente-Argo, who finished with six kills and five blocks. “But I think we all knew what we came here to do and what we needed to do and we just did it together.”

The Hubs (16-19) led 11-4 in the second. Sycamore (19-15) took its first lead at 16-15 when Elizabeth Goff faked a set and dumped it over the net.

The lead was short-lived, as the Hubs went back up 23-20 on a block by Audyn Kemp, but a service error gave the ball back to the Spartans, who scored the next four points.

The Spartans advance to the final at 6 p.m. Thursday against Dixon.

“It wasn’t about going out and siding out and getting kills,” Wente-Argo said. “It was about playing together and playing positively. When we play together, we don’t lose.”

Lillian Jones led the Spartans with 10 kills and Kiara Thomas added five. Laney Block had three blocks.

The Spartans and Hubs split a pair of Interstate 8 matches during the regular season. Sycamore coach Jennifer Charles said in the loss earlier this month that blocks cost the Spartans. That was a focal point heading into Tuesday, and Block and Wente-Argo delivered.

“We really made sure that we concentrated on sealing the net and that we were penetrating our blocks,” Charles said. “That was our biggest key for today. ... Her and Laney Block did exactly what I needed as far as blocking, but also drawing the blocks.”

The Hubs also led most of the first set. The lead peaked at five more than once, including at 16-11 after a kill by Reese Kissack.

Sycamore scored the next seven points, tying it up on a kill by Jones, taking the lead on an ace by Lana Walker, and pushing the lead to 18-16 on a kill by Thomas.

“Our M.O. is to kind of start slow, but tonight we were ahead in both sets at the beginning,” Rochelle coach Molly Sly said.

Kemp led the Hubs with six kills and four blocks. Jillian Burns had four kills and 11 digs. Emori Mickley had 17 assists.

Sly said the Hubs’ slumps happened when Kemp and Burns rotated out of the front row and into the back or were subbed out.

“Audyn puts up a fantastic block and gets great positive touches,” Sly said. “She’s a senior leader who boosts confidence. Whenever she comes out of the game, I think momentum tends to shift into their hands.”

The Hubs won 10 games a year ago. Sly said she was happy with the way the year went for the Hubs.

“These girls came to the gym every day and wanted to improve,” Sly said. “They were fun to be around and they worked hard.”