Learn how to stay safe from online scams, identity theft at upcoming event

Do scam numbers keep blowing up your phone? The Citizens Utility Board, a Chicago-based non-profit representing the interests of utility consumers, recently released a report to help residents identify ways to curb robocalls. Illinois residents were hit with about 1.8 billion robocalls in 2018.

Want to learn how to prevent yourself from falling victim to online scams or identity theft?

State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, and Cortland Mayor Mark Pietrowski will co-host an informational prevention session this month for the public to learn how to protect themselves.

The event starts at noon, Sept. 29, at the Cortland Lions Club, 70 S. Llanos St.

Attendees can learn about how to identify online scams, report scams and seek assistance, safeguard financial and banking information, protect online personal information, and recognize cybersecurity and privacy risks.

The event will be led by experts from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office