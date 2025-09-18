DeKalb artists plug into their creativity with utility box murals

The utility box mural at the entrance to DeKalb High School on Dresser Road features the painting “Welcome to DeKalb, Illinois” by Christine Perkovich of DeKalb. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

DeKalb residents recently plugged into their creative outlets to help add a little flair to town: Murals now adorn some utility boxes as part of the city’s ongoing community enhancement mission.

Paintings by five artists are being showcased by city officials. The work is part of the fourth round of utility-box murals recently installed through a public art initiative led by the city’s Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission.

“Thank you to all the talented artists who submitted their artwork to beautify our city,” Mayor Cohen Barnes said in a news release. “The skill and creativity shown in your work is another example of the vibrancy of DeKalb’s arts community. It is a thrill to be able to share this artwork with the public, and we’re excited to extend this program to more neighborhoods.”

Digital images of the artwork were made into vinyl wraps and then installed on large utility boxes, creating pop-up murals throughout the community, according to the release. Artwork was selected from about 50 submissions from local artists for the latest round of the initiative.

“Cragar S/S” by Aaron Tinder of DeKalb was used to create the utility box mural at North First Street and West Hillcrest Drive in DeKalb. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

While initial rounds concentrated on murals downtown, the latest round spread the project to new areas in the city.

Below are the artists and the locations of their murals:

• Doug Overton, North Annie Glidden Road and Lucinda Avenue

• Christine Perkovich, Dresser Road and Pride Avenue

• Lise Schlosser, North Annie Glidden Road and West Hillcrest Drive

• Charlie B. Thorne, North First and Pine streets

• Aaron Tinder, North First Street and West Hillcrest Drive

Doug Overton, a master's student studying fine arts at Northern Illinois University, painted “NIU Corn Huskie,” which is featured on the utility-box mural near the NIU campus at Annie Glidden Road and Lucinda Avenue in DeKalb. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

“We were very pleased and excited by the nearly 50 submissions from local artists for this year’s utility-box art initiative,” said Brad Hoey, city clerk and chair of the Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission. “The quantity and quality of the applications reveals that this public art program resonates with area artists, and the overwhelmingly positive feedback from city residents is an indication that utility-box art is very popular with members of the DeKalb community.”

The painting “Old Del Monte Tower with Corn” by Charlie B. Thorne of DeKalb is featured on the utility-box mural at North First and Pine streets in DeKalb. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

With utility boxes available throughout the community, the city and commission plan to feature local artwork in other neighborhoods throughout DeKalb.

The painting “Golden Doodle” by Lise Schlosser of DeKalb is featured on the utility-box mural at Annie Glidden Road and Hillcrest Drive in DeKalb. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

The utility-box mural program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council.