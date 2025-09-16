DeKalb man accused of attacking woman, threatening to kill her pet cat

Edrick T. Revell Jr., 19, of DeKalb, was charged on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in connection to a Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, attack on a woman and her pet cat, court records show. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

A DeKalb man was charged Monday after police allege he got into an argument with a woman over her pet cat, attacked her and struck and threatened to kill the cat, according to court records.

During the argument, Edrick T. Revell Jr., 19, allegedly placed his hand around the woman’s throat, threw her iPhone, spat on her, and stood on the top of her car to prevent her from escaping, according to records filed in DeKalb County court Monday.

Revell is charged with felony aggravated battery, felony criminal damage to property, two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery, one count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and one count of misdemeanor cruel treatment to animals.

If convicted of the most severe charge, aggravated battery, he could face up to 14 years in prison.

He appeared before a judge Monday. Prosecutor Dan Regna of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Revell release Monday, records show. Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery released Revell, but prohibited him from contacting the victim.

DeKalb police wrote in court records that they responded to a domestic battery call at 5:13 p.m. Sunday at a DeKalb apartment. Revell told police he and the woman had argued over her pet cat, but denied a physical fight and told officers the woman left because of the argument, records show.

The woman told police Revell struck the cat multiple times, throwing it inside the apartment and “causing it to yelp,” court records state. She tried to stop Revell from hurting the cat but he grabbed her throat, police said, restricting her airway. Police wrote they saw “fresh red marks” on the woman’s right shoulder and neck. They also saw the windshield on her Ford Escape appeared damaged, according to court records.

Police said video the victim shared with them shows her and Revell from the waist down. An argument is heard in the background, and Revell is seen walking around carrying a broom, court records state. At one point in the video, he approaches the woman and “seconds later she moves back coughing,” police wrote.

Revell’s next court date is 2 p.m. Oct. 30 in front of Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen. He’s represented by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.