Unidentified Fortune 500 company breaks ground on distribution facility in DeKalb

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

An unidentified Fortune 500 company broke ground on 147 acres on DeKalb’s south side to build a 1-million-square-foot distribution facility, a capital investment firm announced Thursday.

Dallas, Texas-based real estate investment firm Mohr Capital bought 147 acres at the northwest corner of Peace Road and Fairview Drive for what the firm called “a leading national client,” according to a news release.

When reached, a firm spokesperson declined to name the company behind the build.

Construction is described as a “warehouse and distribution hub,” meant to support an unknown company’s expanding regional operations. The land also offers future opportunities for expansion of up to 1.5 million square feet, according to a news release.

“We are excited to partner with the City of DeKalb to deliver a Class A distribution facility that will support our client’s growth,” Gary Horn, chief development officer at Mohr Capital, said in the release. “This project reflects our commitment to developing best-in-class industrial space and fostering long-term partnerships.”

Mohr Capital specializes in industrial, office and retail development.

[ Inside secret contracts used to entice Facebook, Kraft Heinz, Ferrara Candy Co., Amazon to DeKalb ]

Mohr Capital signed a 12-year lease with the unidentified company for the building, according to the release.

“Our longstanding relationship and trust-based partnership made this project possible – a true win-win for all parties,” Bob Mohr, founder of Mohr Capital, said in a release.

According to Mohr Capital, Barrington-based Pepper Construction will serve as general contractor. Willet Hoffman, which has offices in DeKalb, is the project’s civil engineer. And DeKalb-based Curran Architecture as project architect. Chicago-based real estate investor CBRE’s project management team will oversee the development on behalf of Mohr Capital, according to the release.