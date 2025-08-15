Video: Timothy Doll speaks at sentencing in DeKalb teen’s murder: ‘A lot of you see me as a monster’

Timothy M. Doll, 32, of DeKalb apologized to the family of 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland on Thursday before he was sentenced to 52 years for the DeKalb High School freshman’s murder.
Doll told the court he “deserves every year I am given,” and said he still cared for Gracie, whom he suffocated to death on May 4, 2023, at his apartment. He pleaded guilty before Judge Philip Montgomery in February. He was a convicted sex offender at the time of her killing, records show.
