Video: Timothy Doll speaks at sentencing in DeKalb teen’s murder: ‘A lot of you see me as a monster’

Timothy Doll, who pleaded guilty to murdering DeKalb High School freshman Gracie Sasso-Cleveland in 2023, makes an allocution statement Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, during his sentencing hearing at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Doll was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

Timothy Doll, who pleaded guilty to murdering DeKalb High School freshman Gracie Sasso-Cleveland in 2023, makes an allocution statement Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, during his sentencing hearing at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Doll was sentenced to 52 years in prison. (Mark Busch)

By Kelsey Rettke

Timothy M. Doll, 32, of DeKalb apologized to the family of 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland on Thursday before he was sentenced to 52 years for the DeKalb High School freshman’s murder.

Doll told the court he “deserves every year I am given,” and said he still cared for Gracie, whom he suffocated to death on May 4, 2023, at his apartment. He pleaded guilty before Judge Philip Montgomery in February. He was a convicted sex offender at the time of her killing, records show.

